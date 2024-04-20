Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast

The Russians launched a missile strike on infrastructure in the city of Shostka in Sumy Oblast on 20 April.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "Today, 20 April, the enemy carried out a missile strike on infrastructure in the city of Shostka.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified."

Details: Earlier, Suspline had reported that explosions had been heard in Shostka before the air-raid warning was issued.

