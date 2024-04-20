All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 April 2024, 17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
Shostka. Screenshot: Google Maps

The Russians launched a missile strike on infrastructure in the city of Shostka in Sumy Oblast on 20 April. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "Today, 20 April, the enemy carried out a missile strike on infrastructure in the city of Shostka. 

Advertisement:

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified."

Details: Earlier, Suspline had reported that explosions had been heard in Shostka before the air-raid warning was issued.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastwarmissile strike
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians target Bilopillia, killing and injuring civilians – photo
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 14 times in one day, 1 person injured
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and air-dropped mines
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: