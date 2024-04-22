All Sections
Russia strikes TV infrastructure in Kharkiv

Economichna PravdaMonday, 22 April 2024, 17:47
Russia strikes TV infrastructure in Kharkiv
Stock photo

Russian troops attacked a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv on 22 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Currently, there are interruptions in the digital television signal in Kharkiv.

Quote: "The employees were in a shelter during the air-raid warning. There were no human casualties," Syniehubov added.

Background: A dozen TV channels broadcasting via the Astra satellite suspended broadcasting on 17 April as a result of a Russian attack on Ukrainian satellite television.

Advertisement: