Russia strikes TV infrastructure in Kharkiv

Russian troops attacked a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv on 22 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Currently, there are interruptions in the digital television signal in Kharkiv.

Quote: "The employees were in a shelter during the air-raid warning. There were no human casualties," Syniehubov added.

Background: A dozen TV channels broadcasting via the Astra satellite suspended broadcasting on 17 April as a result of a Russian attack on Ukrainian satellite television.

