Borrell is optimistic about supply of new Patriot systems to Ukraine

Josep Borrell, top EU diplomat, has expressed certainty that the EU member states will decide how to supply Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems.

Source: Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a press conference following the meeting of foreign and defence ministers of the EU member states in Luxembourg

Details: Borrell was asked whether the EU member states have decided on the way to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems during the meeting, following the request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I’m sorry but they don’t have Patriots here in Brussels, the Patriots are in the [EU member states’] capitals. And it’s up to them to make the decisions," Borrell stated.

He insisted that there is no use in providing air defence systems without interception missiles and vice versa, so both should be supplied, and the flow of interception missiles must be uninterrupted.

"The member states [will] come back to the capitals with a clear understanding of the request [of Ukraine], of the needs, and I’m sure they will make decisions about it," Borrell stated.

Earlier, Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said that Stockholm may send a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.

On Monday, the German government pledged that a new Patriot air defence system will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that he expected new air defence supply commitments "to be announced shortly" but did not provide any details on countries or weapons involved.

According to the Financial Times, Greece and Spain are under intense pressure from their EU and NATO allies to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems.

