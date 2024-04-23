Ukraine seizes machine-building plant and Tu-95 aircraft engines owned by Russian Ministry of Defence

Ukraine's Ministry of Economy has prepared draft presidential decrees that, in accordance with the National Security and Defence Council's (NSDC) resolution, propose forcibly seizing business rights and moveable property owned by Russian citizens.

Source: relevant decisions, copies of which are at the disposal of the European Pravda, adopted by the government on 23 April

Details: The first document presented by Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, stipulates that corporate rights in PJSC Energomashspetsstal (92.67% of the authorised capital) are susceptible to compulsory seizure. The Cypriot EMSS Holdings Limited owns this block of shares in the engineering factory, and the beneficiary is the Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom.

Furthermore, the right to claim debts owed to Energomashspetsstal is susceptible to seizure, which, based on available data, totals UAH 11.2 billion (approx. US$283 million). This cash had to be returned to Rosatom-associated companies.

Energomashspetsstal is located in the frontline city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, and was regularly targeted by Russians in 2022. Prior to the full-scale invasion, the company manufactured cast and forged goods for metallurgy, shipbuilding, energy, and engineering industries.

According to the second document, an MI-22 helicopter and 17 NK-12 aircraft engines owned by the Russian Federation's Ministry of Defence and located in one of Ukraine's aviation repair facilities would be forcibly seized.

According to public data, these engines were placed on Tu-95 strategic bombers, from which the Russians launch missiles into Ukrainian cities, as well as on An-22 transport aircraft.

