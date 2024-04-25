All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


70% of energy equipment damaged in Russian attacks restored in Kyiv

Economichna PravdaThursday, 25 April 2024, 20:26
70% of energy equipment damaged in Russian attacks restored in Kyiv
Stock photo: Ukrenergo

In Kyiv, 1,000 pieces of energy equipment destroyed by Russian attacks were repaired. This represents 70% of the infrastructure targeted by missiles and Shahed UAVs.

Source: Petro Panteleiev, Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA)

Details: Panteleiev stated that the work is still underway and is a priority for city officials. As a result, in preparation for the heating season, a series of measures have been prepared to recover even more lost energy infrastructure. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "Hydraulic tests on the networks required for the preparatory period also begin. Unfortunately, this operation necessitates the temporary interruption of hot water supply networks. However, it is precisely these tests that allow for the identification and replacement of damaged pipeline sectors," said the deputy head of the KCSA.

Panteleiev also stressed that despite the Russians’ constant missile attacks on energy infrastructure, the previous heating season was quite stable.

"The accident rate during this heating season was reduced by 15% as a result of the previous year's comprehensive preparedness, including full hydraulic tests and detailed pipeline diagnostics. Thus, this work justifies itself, and we shall carefully carry it out," Panteleiev said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: energy
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
energy
Power supply shortage: more than 200,000 consumers remain without electricity
Denmark allocates over €400 million for reconstruction and energy recovery of Ukraine
Drone damages energy infrastructure in Russia's Kaluga Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: