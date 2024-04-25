70% of energy equipment damaged in Russian attacks restored in Kyiv

In Kyiv, 1,000 pieces of energy equipment destroyed by Russian attacks were repaired. This represents 70% of the infrastructure targeted by missiles and Shahed UAVs.

Source: Petro Panteleiev, Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA)

Details: Panteleiev stated that the work is still underway and is a priority for city officials. As a result, in preparation for the heating season, a series of measures have been prepared to recover even more lost energy infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Hydraulic tests on the networks required for the preparatory period also begin. Unfortunately, this operation necessitates the temporary interruption of hot water supply networks. However, it is precisely these tests that allow for the identification and replacement of damaged pipeline sectors," said the deputy head of the KCSA.

Panteleiev also stressed that despite the Russians’ constant missile attacks on energy infrastructure, the previous heating season was quite stable.

"The accident rate during this heating season was reduced by 15% as a result of the previous year's comprehensive preparedness, including full hydraulic tests and detailed pipeline diagnostics. Thus, this work justifies itself, and we shall carefully carry it out," Panteleiev said.

Support UP or become our patron!