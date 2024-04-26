Ukrainians can now be dismissed for failing to inform employers about relatives in Russia or occupied territories

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) has adopted Law No. 7731, which gives employers further grounds to dismiss employees for failing to comply with the company's rules of conduct – in particular for failing to inform their employers that they have relatives in Russia.

Source: press service of the Verkhovna Rada

Details: Under the new law, businesses may introduce rules of conduct envisaging the following:

employees must inform them of any relatives in Russia or the occupied territories;

employees may not disseminate confidential information of commercial or state importance.

Such rules are mandatory for companies of state or strategic importance.

An employer now has the right to dismiss an employee, subject to the mandatory consent of the trade union, if:

the employee has been convicted of a crime against the national security of Ukraine and the verdict has entered into effect;

the employee fails to comply with the rules of conduct.

