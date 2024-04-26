All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poles about to release video game about Chornobyl disaster – video

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 April 2024, 15:35
Poles about to release video game about Chornobyl disaster – video

Chornobyl Liquidators, a video game from the Polish studio Live Motion Games about the events at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on 26 April, 1986, and the feat of firefighters and liquidators of the largest man-made disaster in history, will soon be released.

The project, which started five years ago, received a release date and a new publisher, the Polish company called Frozen Way. Chornobyl Liquidators will be released on Steam on 6 June 2024. The developers have released a new trailer for the game and several new screenshots.

 

Certain media point out that many things about the game look weird. Ukrainian outlet Mezha writes the following: "And we have questions about the screenshots because the game looks... strange on some of them. There were definitely no posters saying "Let's celebrate 1 May!" in the Soviet era; the text was completely different, and it was clearly the work of those who had merely heard about those times. The names of fire stations were never written on cars with words mirror-wise, as they are now written on ambulances. Some items look anachronistic even for the Soviet Union of 1986, with some deriving from Poland and not from the-then Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic".

Advertisement:
 

The game's description on Steam says: "It's a story about real people facing a real threat — the CNPP disaster (CNPP stands for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – ed.), invisible radiation, KGB, difficult moral choices... Do you have enough courage and strength to take on this challenge?"

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: