Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers over one day
Saturday, 27 April 2024, 08:22
Russia has lost 1,124 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 465,054 (+1,124) military personnel;
- 7,268 (+6) tanks;
- 13,971 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,905 (+38) artillery systems;
- 1,049 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 775 (+3) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,485 (+24) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,124 (+5) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 16,019 (+35) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,968 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!