Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers over one day

Russia has lost 1,124 soldiers in Ukraine over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

465,054 (+1,124) military personnel;

7,268 (+6) tanks;

13,971 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

11,905 (+38) artillery systems;

1,049 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

775 (+3) air defence systems;

348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,485 (+24) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,124 (+5) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

16,019 (+35) vehicles and tankers;

1,968 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!