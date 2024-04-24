EU "takes note of" Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's decision on consular services for men liable for military service

The European Union has commented on the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to suspend the provision of services to men liable for military service in diplomatic missions.

Source: representatives of the European Commission at a briefing in Brussels, reported by European Pravda

Details: Anitta Hipper, a representative of the European Commission, said that the EU directive on temporary protection continues to be applied regardless of citizens' gender and conscription status.

"We have taken note of this announcement. I don't have any specific comments about the temporary protection directive. We do not distinguish between people's gender or conscription status," she said.

"It is not for us to comment on the Ukrainian government's decision to take measures necessary in view of the conflict," added European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer.

Background:

On 11 April, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) adopted the law On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilisation and Military Registration in second reading, which was signed by the President and published.

On 23 April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed reports of the suspension of consular services for Ukrainian men liable for military service.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later stated that after the mobilisation law enters into force on 18 May 2024, "the process of accepting and reviewing applications for consular actions will continue, taking into account the new requirements arising from provisions of the law."

