Ukrainian Defence Forces strike 18 clusters of Russian military personnel – Ukrainian General Staff

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian troops are attacking along the entire frontline, using aircraft to support their assaults, with a total of 65 combat clashes taking place on the front line over the past day. Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck 18 clusters of Russian military personnel and a number of other crucial facilities belonging to the Russians.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 April

Quote: "The enemy launched six missile strikes, 85 airstrikes and fired 88 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Advertisement:

At night, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukraine’s air defence units destroyed 11 attack UAVs."

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements were attacked by the Russians: Samotoivka (Sumy Oblast); Slobozhanske, Vovchansk, Holubivka, Kupiansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kalynove and Borova (Kharkiv Oblast); Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast); Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, New-York, Stara Mykolaivka, Toretsk, Druzhba, Keramik, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Karlivka, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Malynivka, Orikhiv and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

The Russians shelled more than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk,

Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts using artillery.

At the same time, over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 14 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated and an anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians.

Units from Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, one artillery piece, one radar station, one electronic warfare station, one UAV ground control station and another crucial facility.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the village of Andriivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the village of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne, Andriivka, to the south-east of Vyimka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine and south-east of Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 22 times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions seven times over the past 24 hours.

Support UP or become our patron!