Vote on aid to Ukraine in US Congress may be postponed for several weeks – Bloomberg

The US House of Representatives vote on aid to Ukraine is unlikely to happen until at least mid-April, and possibly later, as Speaker Mike Johnson is still seeking ways to soften opposition from radical Republicans.

Source: Bloomberg, citing the leader of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives, as reported by European Pravda

They say that Johnson's team has not shared a detailed plan regarding the aid package with Republican lawmakers, and it seems undecided on the actions he will insist on from President Joe Biden's administration, making it difficult for him to secure support in time for a vote next week.

Advertisement:

Johnson's spokeswoman, Taylor Haulsee, stated that the speaker's promise of swift action did not intend to establish a specific deadline and that Johnson was "sounding out members" regarding the plan. She did not provide further information on the speaker's consultations.

Two representatives of the Republican leadership stated that there is still a possibility that Johnson could decide regarding the Ukraine aid plan over the weekend and expedite the project's approval next week.

However, Bloomberg notes that such an accelerated schedule could lead to the bill's failure and further confrontation with hardline supporters within the Republican Party.

Recently, the administration of the US president refused to accede to the proposal of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, to provide aid to Ukraine if the president reverses his decision to suspend the issuance of new licences for liquefied natural gas exports.

Background:

Johnson said that the US aid package for Ukraine will include "some important innovations", including the possibility of extending a US loan to Ukraine.

Mike Turner, chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, said that Johnson has promised to put the issue of providing assistance to Ukraine to a vote after Congress returns from the Easter recess on 9 April.

The US Congress’ approval of over US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The White House has repeatedly cautioned that this would significantly harm Ukraine’s military efforts on the battlefield.

Support UP or become our patron!