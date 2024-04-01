US Congress again announces vote for assistance to Ukraine

Mike Turner, chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, has stated that Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has promised to put the issue of providing assistance to Ukraine to a vote after Congress returns from the Easter recess.

Source: CBS News citing Turner

Quote: "The speaker has made it clear that he supports Ukraine both directly to Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

Publicly, he's made these statements and to the Secretary General of NATO.

The speaker has made very clear statements that when we get back, it's the next top agenda.

After having just passed all the bills that fund the federal government, I believe this is going to have overwhelming support in Congress, and we'll put a bill on the President's desk."

"...I think overall, we're going to get a package that is going to be negotiated with the Senate and the White House, so that we have a bill that the President can sign."

"...it's certainly my hope. As President Zelenskyy has made clear to Speaker Johnson, we are at a critical point.

The CIA director and the Secretary of Defense everybody has made it clear that we are at a critical juncture on the ground that is beginning to be able to impact not only morale of the Ukrainians that are fighting, but also their ability to fight.

Putin knows this. This is obviously an area where we cannot allow Putin to win. Our European allies are saying that Putin's goal is a war beyond Ukraine with Europe. We need to stop him in Ukraine."

Details: The US House of Representatives will return from Easter recess on 9 April.

Turner expressed hope that the US Congress could approve assistance to Ukraine before the House of Representatives goes on recess again on 22 April.

Background:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has once again urged the US Congress to approve additional funding for military aid for Ukraine as soon as possible, explaining that Ukraine’s capabilities in the combat zone depend on it.

The US Congress’ approval of over US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The White House has repeatedly cautioned that this would significantly harm Kyiv's military efforts on the battlefield.

Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, had previously agreed to unblock the decision to help Ukraine, but with significant changes requiring that it be a House project and that it be in the form of a loan or a land-lease.

Support UP or become our patron!