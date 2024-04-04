All Sections
Defence Forces kill Russian soldiers building fortifications on southern front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 4 April 2024, 14:15
Defence Forces kill Russian soldiers building fortifications on southern front – video
An operator of the 73rd Marine Special Operations Centre. Stock photo: Special Operations Forces

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected Russians who were building fortifications in the south and fired upon them with a HIMARS artillery system.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Details: Reportedly, during reconnaissance operations on the southern front, operators of the 73rd Marine Special Operations Centre detected Russian personnel building new fortifications and a command post.

The operators of the Special Operations Forces passed the coordinates of the Russians' location to the missile and artillery unit of the Defence Forces and directed the fire of HIMARS.

The estimated losses of the Russians are:

  • 14 soldiers killed;
  • 7 soldiers wounded.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Special Operations Forceswar
