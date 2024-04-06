All Sections
Air defence in Kyiv Oblast responds to Russian missile attack

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 6 April 2024, 06:00
Air defence in Kyiv Oblast responds to Russian missile attack
Photo: Getty Images

Air defence systems were responding to a Russian air attack in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 5-6 April.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "An air-raid warning continues. There is an ongoing missile attack. We ask everyone to stay in shelters. 

Air defence is responding in the oblast.

Under no circumstances should you take photos or videos of our Defence Forces downing air targets or the fall of the targets."

Subjects: missile strikeair defenceKyiv Oblast
