Azov soldiers post video of Russian convoy being smashed and Russian tank being captured

The soldiers of the Azov Brigade have posted a video showing their joint efforts with the soldiers of a Ukrainian Air Assault Brigade in smashing a Russian convoy and capturing a new Russian tank.

Source: Azov

Details: Azov reported that the Russians had lost 11 pieces of equipment in an unsuccessful assault near the village of Terny. The Azov soldiers themselves captured a Russian tank as a trophy.

Quote: "Reconnaissance spotted a Russian armoured group. It was moving towards the positions of the Defence Forces on the Kreminna front.

The soldiers of the 12th Azov Brigade and the 95th Air Assault Brigade crushed the enemy convoy. The enemy troops and vehicle crews fled, abandoning their equipment. A total of over 50 invaders were killed during the assault."

Details: In addition, the brigade said the Azov fighters captured and safely delivered a new T-72B3M tank to the rear of Ukrainian forces.

