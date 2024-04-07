Russia loses 820 more soldiers and 17 tanks

Russia lost another 820 soldiers, 17 tanks and 54 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

447,510 (+820) military personnel;

7,074 (+17) tanks;

13,551 (+54) armoured combat vehicles;

11,316 (+54) artillery systems;

1,036 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

749 (+0) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,956 (+61) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,064 (+4) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,071 (+79) vehicles and tankers;

1,864 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!