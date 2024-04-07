Russia loses 820 more soldiers and 17 tanks
Sunday, 7 April 2024, 07:46
Russia lost another 820 soldiers, 17 tanks and 54 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 447,510 (+820) military personnel;
- 7,074 (+17) tanks;
- 13,551 (+54) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,316 (+54) artillery systems;
- 1,036 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 749 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,956 (+61) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,064 (+4) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,071 (+79) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,864 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
