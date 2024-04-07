All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 7 April 2024, 07:46
Russia loses 820 more soldiers and 17 tanks
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russia lost another 820 soldiers, 17 tanks and 54 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 447,510 (+820) military personnel;
  • 7,074 (+17) tanks;
  • 13,551 (+54) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,316 (+54) artillery systems;
  • 1,036 (+4)  multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 749 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,956 (+61) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,064 (+4) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,071 (+79) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,864 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

Subjects: war
