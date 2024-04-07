Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

The operation of the Orsk refinery has been suspended due to flooding after a second dam burst in the Russian city of Orsk, with water already approaching another major city, Orenburg.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies TASS and RBC

Details: A federal state of emergency has been declared in the entire Orenburg Oblast.

The head of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry stated that the situation in Orsk is "critical". People are being evacuated from flooded houses at the moment.

The official also proposed to "temporarily ban the sale of alcohol in the flooded areas of Orsk".

The only oil refinery in Orenburg Oblast, Orsknefteorgsintez, has also suspended operations to avoid an environmental disaster.

All schools in Orsk have been switched to distance learning.

Emergency workers have also begun preventive evacuations of residents of 10 settlements in Kurgan Oblast, which has been placed on high alert on 5 April.

For reference: A federal emergency regime is introduced in Russia when the number of people who have died or been injured exceeds 500, or the amount of damage is over RUB 1.2 billion [roughly US$12,9 million].

