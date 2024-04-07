International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine

Ukraine's international partners have allocated more than US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance.

These funds are provided for humanitarian mine clearance projects in Ukraine for 2022-2027.

Key contributors include the United States, Switzerland, Norway, EU countries, Japan, the Netherlands, Germany, and others.

In the future, to strengthen the mine clearance system in Ukraine, the government will deepen cooperation with the international and expertise community.

Such coordination will be carried out through a sectoral working group launched in 2023, which brings together all of Ukraine's aid providers in this regard. It will also be implemented through the Mine Action Cluster, which was re-established in March 2024 and has become a platform for programme coordination of relevant parties.

