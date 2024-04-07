Russia launches another attack on Huliaipole, injuring husband and wife

Russian forces deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems to carry out another attack – the second one today – on the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a married couple.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "For the second time today, Russian forces deployed Grads to attack the frontline town of Huliaipole, injuring a married couple.

The man, 65, and his wife, 64, sustained injuries while working in the yard of their private house."

Previously: Russian forces deployed Grad multiple-launch rocket systems to attack Huliaipole early on 7 April, killing three civilians and injuring one.

