Russian forces hit Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with rocket artillery: civilians killed

Russian troops struck the town of Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the morning of 7 April, causing fatalities.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians have targeted the frontline [town of] Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with Grad MLRS and killed three civilians.

Two men and a woman have died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian rocket."

Details: The authorities said another man had been injured and taken to hospital.

Residents are urged to evacuate from the frontline regions.

