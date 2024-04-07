Russian forces more active on Bakhmut front, with 26 assaults today alone – General Staff report

Russian forces carried out 26 assaults on the Bakhmut front and 17 on the Novopavlivka front on Sunday, 7 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 7 April

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian forces 67 times. Russian forces carried out 6 missile strikes and 72 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 39 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Advertisement:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinities of Zolochiv, Mali Prokhody, Vovchansk and Kharkiv (Kharkiv Oblast). Around 15 Ukrainian civilian settlements across these two fronts came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk front, but they conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 15 settlements, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kotliarivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled 2 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk Oblast) on the Lyman front, where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Terny, Yampolivka and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out 26 assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Vyimka, Fedorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Dyliivka and New-York (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 civilian settlements, including Bohdanivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repelled 5 Russian assaults near Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces tried to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions. Russian forces also deployed aircraft to strike areas in the vicinity of Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne and Yasnobrodivka (Donetsk Oblast). They deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 10 civilian settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, where the Russians made 17 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, aircraft-supported Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) 3 times. Russian aircraft struck an area in the vicinity of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 20 civilian settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to push Ukrainian troops out from their positions on Dnipro’s left (east) bank and carried out 8 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian forces. More than 10 civilian settlements, including Kherson, Zmiivka, Krynky and Tiahynka (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian fire.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on a Russian command post, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, a service tower, and 13 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian air defence system, a drone control post, an artillery system, and 3 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!