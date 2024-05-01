All Sections
Protest in Georgia: special forces retreat, demonstrators return to Parliament building

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 1 May 2024, 04:57
Special forces during protests in Georgia. Photo: Getty Images

On the night of 30 April-1 May, Georgian special forces withdrew from Tbilisi's large rallies against the law on "foreign agents".

Source: Ekho Kavkaza

Details: Protesters were allowed to return to the legislative building.

The discussion of the measure on "foreign agents" will resume in the assembly at 12:00 Tbilisi time.

Background: 

  • On Wednesday night in Tbilisi, police deployed tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse protesters against the bill on "foreign agents". Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili asked Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri to stop dispersing the peaceful demonstration.
  • For the 16th day in a row, Tbilisi is witnessing protests against the ruling party Georgian Dream's second attempt to pass legislation on "foreign agents". Protesters carry Georgian and European Union flags, as well as posters with statements condemning the leadership and hinting at its ties with Russia.
  • On 29 April, the Georgian Parliament's Legal Committee approved the proposal in its second reading. Its discussion in the Georgian Parliament's plenary session could span many days.
  • The EU warned Georgia on Monday that adopting the law on "foreign agents" would have ramifications for the country's integration into the European Union. And US lawmakers Gerry Connolly and Austin Scott described the bill as "Putin's anti-democratic tool".

