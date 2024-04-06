Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Ukraine’s Security Service is verifying information shared by Slidstvo.Info, a Ukrainian investigative journalism outlet, regarding attempts to issue a summons to the Slidstvo.Info journalist after he published an investigation into a Security Service official.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the SSU: "The Security Service of Ukraine is analysing the information shared by Slidstvo.Info today.

The SSU, the Ministry of Defence, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently conducting an investigation. Its outcome will be shared later.

We would also like to point out that, according to the law, the SSU does not have the authority to give official instructions or orders regarding communication between military enlistment office staff and journalists."

Quote from Ukraine’s Defence Ministry: "The Ministry of Defence is outraged by the pressure on journalists and considers it totally unacceptable.

The work of journalists is the foundation of every democratic society and a vital part of our fight against the enemy. At the same time, defending Ukraine from the enemy is the duty of every soldier. It is an honour, not a manipulation device.

The Ministry of Defence, the General Staff and the SSU are currently investigating the situation. We will report on the results of the investigation as and when they are available."

Background:

Slidstvo.Info investigative journalists found that the wife of Illia Vitiuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine’s cybersecurity department, purchased the apartment worth over 20 million hryvnias (around US$516,000) at market price, even though Vitiuk stated in his tax declaration that the apartment cost 12.8 million hryvnias.

On 6 April, media reported that officials from a military enlistment office tried to issue a summons to the Slidstvo.Info journalist who worked on the story, Yevhenii Shulhat.

