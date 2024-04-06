All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Security Service uses military enlistment office as revenge against journalist for investigation – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 09:59
Ukraine's Security Service uses military enlistment office as revenge against journalist for investigation – video
Photo: SLIDSTVO.INFO

Military enlistment office officers approached Yevhen Shulhat, an investigative journalist from Slidstvo.Info, and tried to serve him with an enlistment notice on Monday, 1 April in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: Slidstvo.info, a team of independent professional journalists

Details: During the conversation, the servicemen said that Yevhen had recently turned 27 and had not come to the military enlistment office to update his data [which is a regular and mandatory procedure in Ukraine during martial law – ed.].

Advertisement:

Shulhat recorded everything on camera but did not take the notice. The officers recorded his refusal and left.

The journalists obtained video footage from a surveillance camera. It shows Shulhat entering a shopping centre at 21:08.

A few minutes later, two military enlistment office officers enter the supermarket. They are accompanied by a man in civilian clothes. The journalists believe that the man in civilian clothes was giving instructions to the officers. 

While Shulhat was in the supermarket, a man in civilian clothes walked by the cash registers and then quickly came back to the military. He actively gestured, pointing in different directions to the officers and then left the shopping centre. Less than a minute later, the officers approached Shulhat. 

From what was seen, it can be concluded that this man was pointing at Yevhen Shulhat. When the officers approached the journalist, they called him by his name.

Journalists from Slidstvo.info have identified the men as being representatives of the Solomianskyi District Military Enlistment Office.

One of them confirmed that he worked in this particular military enlistment office, but refused to answer questions about the events that occurred there. He said that such questions could only be asked through his command. His colleague responded in the same way.

The officers did not agree to identify the person who had pointed Shulhat out to them. We sent a request with detailed questions about the incident to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Perhaps they will explain on what grounds this person in civilian clothes was giving instructions to the military.

The journalists' sources helped figure out exactly who the man was who was directing the officers. It could have been Oleksii Bilenko, a person close to Illia Vitiuk and who works in the cyber security department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

That is, in the department headed by Vitiuk, a person involved in an investigation being conducted by Yevhen Shulhat.

Oleksii Bilenko did not answer the journalists' calls and blocked them after they sent messages in messenger apps.

The journalists plan to file a complaint with the police.

Background: Investigative journalists found an apartment purchased by Vitiuk's wife in December 2023 for more than 20 million hryvnias (about US$512,000) at the market price. However, the official's declaration states that 12.8 million hryvnias (US$328,000) was paid for the apartment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukrainemobilisationmilitary enlistment officemedia
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service's drones attack Russian airfield, damaging 6 aircraft
Ukraine's Security Service detains two foreigners in Odesa recruited by Russia's FSB
Tragedy of 128th Brigade: Ukraine's Security Service claims Russia probably located unit by hacking into soldier's phone
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: