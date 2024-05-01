Ukrainian Ministry of Defence starts developing model of integrated defence system

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has hosted a kick-off meeting of the working group to develop a model of the Integrated Defence System, which is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's military, geopolitical and economic capabilities.

Details: The ministry said that the working group will work in five main areas: military policy, the institutional framework and international cooperation; military and technical policy; human capital management policy; defence resource management policy and national resistance.

Quote from Stanislav Haider, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine: "When developing the model, we act in a systematic and integrated manner; all key projects of institutional development of the Ministry of Defence are developed taking into account the vision of the future model. Five priorities that need to be worked on to build a high-quality integrated model have been identified."

Details: The working group includes 176 representatives from key defence departments, ministries and scientific and research institutions. The results of the group's work are expected to be presented by the end of the year.

