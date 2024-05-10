All Sections
Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

Friday, 10 May 2024, 10:56
Stock photo: Getty Images

Power supply restrictions for industrial consumers will be in effect on Friday, 10 May from 18:00 until 07:00 (Kyiv time) the next day (13 hours). 

Source: press service for Ukrenergo

On Thursday, it was planned that the power supply restrictions for industrial consumers would be in effect for 5 hours (from 18:00 to 23:00). However, on the same day, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Centre was forced to extend power restrictions for industrial consumers until 07:00 in the morning on 10 May,  due to the lack of electricity imports at night.

"Today, power supply restrictions for industrial consumers will also be in effect from 18:00 until 07:00 tomorrow. With increased consumption, emergency power outages may be applied," the report says.

In addition, there is a significant electricity deficit in the power system for most of the day.

Background:

  • Due to a deficit in the power grid, all streetlights in Kyiv will be dimmed.
  • Minimising evening lighting, implemented by the military administration of Kyiv due to a shortage of electricity, will result in a total saving of 20%.

