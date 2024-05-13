All Sections
Forced evacuation of orphaned children from frontline territories announced in Kharkiv Oblast

Monday, 13 May 2024, 18:18
Forced evacuation of orphaned children from frontline territories announced in Kharkiv Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

The authorities of Kharkiv Oblast announced the forced evacuation of orphans and children deprived of parental care from the border hromadas of Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk and Izium districts [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Оblast Military Administration

"This decision was made at a meeting of the [Kharkiv] Oblast Defence Council to ensure the safety of children in the context of the aggravation of the situation at the line of contact," Oleh Syniehubov noted.

Oleh Syniehubov reports that there are currently 113 orphans and children deprived of parental care in these hromadas. Nine children have already left with their guardians from Vovchansk hromada.

Children will be transported to safe places in Ukraine. Civilian protection officers and volunteers will take part in the evacuation.

Background: 

  • Russian troops launched a new offensive on Kharkiv Oblast. They achieved tactical success in some sectors of the line of contact, including in the city of Vovchansk. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report that the fighting for the city continues.

