More than 1700 civilians evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast border area – photos, video

Ukrainian police evacuated 1,741 citizens from the border area of Kharkiv Oblast between 10 May and 12:00 on 13 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Quote: "The Russian forces continue to attack the border area of Kharkiv Oblast. Towns and villages are under constant artillery, missile and bomb attacks. Since 10 May and as of 12:00 on 13 May, 1741 citizens have been evacuated by police alone."

Details: Police officers reportedly continue, in the midst of constant attacks, to evacuate people from Tsyrkuny, Lyptsi and Vovchansk hromadas to safe places. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

The evacuation teams of Kharkiv Oblast Police provide assistance to all those needing it.

"Dear citizens, if you or your relatives have decided to evacuate from the settlements that are under hostile fire, please contact the evacuation hotline at 0-800-33-92-91, the special police line ‘102’ or the nearest police station", the National Police say in a message on their Telegram channel.

