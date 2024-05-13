All Sections
More than 1700 civilians evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast border area – photos, video

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 13 May 2024, 14:00
The civilian evacuation from a border area of Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Ukrainian police evacuated 1,741 citizens from the border area of Kharkiv Oblast between 10 May and 12:00 on 13 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Quote: "The Russian forces continue to attack the border area of Kharkiv Oblast. Towns and villages are under constant artillery, missile and bomb attacks. Since 10 May and as of 12:00 on 13 May, 1741 citizens have been evacuated by police alone."

 
The civilian evacuation from a border area of Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Details: Police officers reportedly continue, in the midst of constant attacks, to evacuate people from Tsyrkuny, Lyptsi and Vovchansk hromadas to safe places. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

 
The civilian evacuation from a border area of Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

The evacuation teams of Kharkiv Oblast Police provide assistance to all those needing it.

 
The civilian evacuation from a border area of Kharkiv Oblast
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

"Dear citizens, if you or your relatives have decided to evacuate from the settlements that are under hostile fire, please contact the evacuation hotline at 0-800-33-92-91, the special police line ‘102’ or the nearest police station", the National Police say in a message on their Telegram channel.

Support UP or become our patron!

