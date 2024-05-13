UK PM Sunak pledges support for Ukraine despite media leak of Cameron-Trump conversation

The UK government has insisted that its position on supporting Ukraine in the full-scale war against Russia has not changed following a media report on a dialogue between UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Donald Trump that suggested otherwise.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Politico

Details: The comments of UK officials were prompted by a story published the day before by The Times, which recounted the details of a meeting between Trump and Cameron at the former US president's Mar-a-Lago estate in April.

Advertisement:

The Times reported citing a "senior source", the UK foreign secretary told Trump that the new aid would help Ukraine hold the front line and provide the "best possible conditions" for a deal between the parties.

"What are the best conditions under which you, as president (of the United States – ed.), can conclude a deal in January (2025, i.e. after a likely election victory – ed.)? It's when both sides hold their ground and pay the price," The Times quoted Cameron as saying.

These words are in stark contrast to the official position of the UK, which publicly declares its support for Ukraine until it defeats Russia.

Asked to comment on the Times article, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had not seen the article in question, but stressed that London's position had not changed and that "Putin must fail".

"Investment in Ukraine’s security is investment in our security. Our NATO allies are already worried about the prospect of if Putin succeeds, that they’ll be next — with all the consequences that would bring," Sunak added.

It should be noted that in early May, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a visit to Kyiv that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!