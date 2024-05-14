Ukraine brings back 6 children from occupied Kherson Oblast

Six children from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast were successfully brought back to the controlled territory of Ukraine. Currently, they are all safe and are being supported by medical professionals and psychologists.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The parents of the girl and five boys aged 5 to 12 decided to leave the occupied territories to prevent their children from undergoing the so-called "rehabilitation" in Russian camps. There was a risk that the children might not be returned to their families afterwards. Such cases have occurred before, as Prokudin noted.

The Save Ukraine organisation assisted in bringing the children back to the territory controlled by Ukraine, carrying out the rescue mission. Oleksandr Prokudin said that the movement of the children was accompanied by delays at checkpoints and intimidation from Russian military personnel.

"I am grateful to everyone who continues to work to free every Ukrainian child from Russian occupation," he wrote.

He adds that since January 2024, 84 children have been successfully brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Background: Earlier, ten more children were released from the Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia. Their families are now safe.

