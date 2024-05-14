Power outages in Kyiv affect about 10% of consumers

The extent of power outages in Kyiv is insignificant, affecting about 10% of consumers.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Following the enemy's missile attacks on power generating facilities, a significant deficit remains in Ukraine's energy system. The reason for this is the extensive damage caused to Ukrainian power plants, which means they cannot produce as much electricity as before the attack.

For these reasons, and due to increased consumption (because of the cool weather), Kyiv is introducing emergency blackout schedules, including for households."

Details: It is reported that the outages will last until approximately 23:00 this evening. There are also restrictions for industrial consumers, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Background: Ukrenergo has announced that it is being forced to introduce controlled emergency outages in all regions of Ukraine.

