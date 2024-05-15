All Sections
We're athletes, not hooligans – Usyk on Fury's father's behaviour

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 May 2024, 03:09
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: champion

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk believes that British boxer Tyson Fury's father put on a "dirty show" when he headbutted one of Usyk's teammates.

Usyk expressed his dissatisfaction with John Fury's behaviour in a comment for DAZN Boxing.

"It is bad behaviour for me because, listen, we are professional athletes but we’re not street fighters, we’re not thugs, hooligans. Listen, your teammates, you are world champions, you are very famous.

People watch me and you. I think it's bad because yes, it's a show, but this is a bad show. It's a dirty show," Usyk said.

During the fight at the boxers’ first meeting in Saudi Arabia, John Fury bruised his head until it bled.

The Usyk vs Fury fight will take place on 18 May 2024. The fight was originally scheduled for 17 February, but Tyson Fury was injured in training camp.

It was also reported that world champion Anthony Joshua (AJ) could become a replacement boxer in case Oleksandr or Tyson were unable to enter the ring. AJ has already arrived in Saudi Arabia.

