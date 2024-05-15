Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

Emergency blackouts have been implemented in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts, as well as in the capital, due to the challenging situation in the power grid.

Source: press service of DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Quote: "The extremely difficult situation in the power system continues. Therefore, following the instructions of Ukrenergo [Ukraine's national energy company], emergency shutdowns are being implemented," the report said.

The company urged Ukrainians to limit electricity consumption.

"Today's experience highlights the need for implementing blackout schedules. Therefore, Ukrenergo has calculated and demonstrated to the Distribution System Operators (DSOs) the consumption restrictions for tomorrow from 00:00 to 09:00 and from 16:00 to 00:00," said Serhii Kovalenko, general director of the electricity supplier Yasno.

He said that if these restrictions are exceeded, stabilisation shutdowns (also known as schedules) will be implemented.

Background:

On 14 May, Yasno, an electricity supplier, announced that there would be emergency blackouts in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, as ordered by Ukrenergo.

Ukrenergo subsequently declared that it had been compelled to implement controlled emergency shutdowns in all oblasts of Ukraine.

The emergency shutdowns in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were cancelled early on 15 May.

