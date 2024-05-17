Ukrainian government allocates US$38.5 million for rebuilding of Zmiivska and Trypillia Thermal Power Plants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (the government) allocated UAH 1.5 billion (US$38.5 million) for the rebuilding of Zmiivska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Kharkiv Oblast and Trypillia TPP in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote: "Today we allocate UAH 726 million (US$18.62 million) to the PJSC Centrenergo (Ukraine's national energy company), which owns Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv Oblast and Trypillia TPP in Kyiv Oblast. The funds for the rebuilding of these TPPs will be allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers has allocated another UAH 826 million (US$21.18 million) from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for the rebuilding of these critically important TPPs.

"We expect maximum efficiency in the use of these funds. The work should be carried out as quickly as possible," Shmyhal emphasised.

Background:

As a result of a Russian attack on the morning of 11 April, the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant was completely destroyed.

The Trypillia Thermal Power Plant provided almost 3 million people with power and was the largest energy supplier in Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy oblasts.

Centrenergo consisted of three thermal power plants, which were basically the only assets of the company: the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast, the Zmiivska Thermal Power Plant in Kharkiv Oblast and the Vuhlehirska Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast.

On 22 March 2024, the Zmiivska Thermal Power Plant was completely destroyed. On 25 July 2022, the Russians occupied the Vuhlehirska plant. Thus, Centrenergo lost 100% of its power generation.

