Explosions rock occupied Skadovsk

Several explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 18 May, and the Russians claimed it was a missile attack.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Volodymyr Saldo, Russian-appointed governor of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast

Details: Local residents reported at least two explosions in the occupied city.

Advertisement:

Saldo has already claimed that there was a HIMARS missile attack, and local firefighters were already extinguishing the fire.

Support UP or become our patron!