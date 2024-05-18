Explosions rock occupied Skadovsk
Saturday, 18 May 2024, 10:06
Several explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 18 May, and the Russians claimed it was a missile attack.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Volodymyr Saldo, Russian-appointed governor of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast
Details: Local residents reported at least two explosions in the occupied city.
Saldo has already claimed that there was a HIMARS missile attack, and local firefighters were already extinguishing the fire.
