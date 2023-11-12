All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia deploys former Wagner Group fighters to Skadovsk, Ukraine's south

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 12 November 2023, 17:08
Russia deploys former Wagner Group fighters to Skadovsk, Ukraine's south
stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

Former Wagner Group fighters have set up a military camp near the Russian-occupied port city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine's south.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "Ukraine’s resistance reports that former Wagner fighters are not provided with anything. All logistical problems are blamed on the so-called volunteers. The former mercenaries have not been provided with means of transportation or personal protective equipment.

Advertisement:

The command of the Russian occupation forces on the ground is currently deciding on where to deploy [Wagner fighters] next."

Background:

  • UK Defence Intelligence believes that the Russian Federation has been trying to increase its control over the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) following an attempted mutiny by the PMC and the death of its leadership.
  • The UK Ministry of Defence said major elements of the Wagner PMC have likely been assimilated into the Russian National Guard's (Rosgvardiya) command structure and resumed active recruitment as of the end of October 2023.
  • Several high-ranking Russian officers were killed as a result of a Ukrainian HIMARS strike on Skadovsk on 9 November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SkadovskWagner Groupwar
Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
Skadovsk
Occupiers report missile attack on Skadovsk: Russian base supposedly hit
Explosions rock Russian-occupied Skadovsk, Kherson Oblast
Pro-Ukrainian family evacuates from occupied Skadovsk
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: