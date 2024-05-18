Zelenskyy expects attendees of Peace Summit in Switzerland to draw up 3-point action plan

President Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine expects the attendees of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to draw up an action plan on three points.

Source: Ukrainian President's Office, citing excerpts from President Zelenskyy's interview with the French news agency AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president noted that these include free navigation, nuclear and energy security, prisoners-of-war swaps and the release of children illegally deported by Russia.

Advertisement:

The free navigation point envisages the protection of port infrastructure, food security for the whole world and the development of Ukraine's economy. The nuclear and energy security point seeks to stop Russia's attacks on critical infrastructure.

"If we come out of the Summit with these three steps, with these positions agreed upon in most countries, it means that Russia will not block them any further, and we will develop a step-by-step, very detailed plan for each of these points with certain countries at the technical level," Zelenskyy said.

So far, fifty of the 160 countries and organisations invited to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland have confirmed their attendance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have already confirmed their attendance.

The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

Russia was not invited to the Peace Summit – this is Ukraine's stance. Russia declared its unwillingness to attend, but Switzerland would very much like to launch a process involving Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!