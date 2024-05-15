50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Representatives from 50 of the 160 countries and organisations who were invited to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland have confirmed their attendance.

Source: Nicolas Bideau, speaker for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and Sports of Switzerland, in a comment to the Swiss broadcaster RTS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Switzerland is "working hard on the diplomatic front to convince those who have not yet announced their participation," as Bideau stated, and roughly one hundred invited parties are anticipated to take part.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel are among those who have already confirmed their attendance.

Although the conference organisers are pleased with the responses, the Swiss Foreign Ministry delegate acknowledges that they had hoped for more.

"The main European nations are represented here, but we also hope to see as many nations from the South as possible, since we want to have a candid conversation about all the options and factors that should be taken into account in order to bring about peace in Ukraine," Bideau explains.

Russia, he emphasised, has indicated that it would not be attending the peace summit, but Switzerland "would very much like to launch a process that would involve Russia, so we support the communication with them."

The Global Peace Summit will take place in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on 15-16 June. More than 160 countries and international organisations have been invited to attend, but not Russia.

