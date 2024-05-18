All Sections
Ukrainian fencer Kharlan wins silver at World Cup in Bulgaria – photos

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 18 May 2024, 17:33
Ukrainian fencer Kharlan wins silver at World Cup in Bulgaria – photos
Ukrainian sabre fencer Olha Kharlan. Photo: International Fencing Federation on Facebook

Ukrainian sabre fencer Olha Kharlan has given up the lead to French Sara Balzer in the finals of the Fencing World Cup in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company 

The match ended with a score of 15:8. From the very beginning, the French representative took the lead and increased her advantage in the score. The Ukrainian tried to improve the situation, even taking 3 rounds in a row with a score of 11:4, but it was not enough, so Balzer celebrated the victory.

Kharlan started the tournament with a 15:8 victory over Anna Smirnova, a neutral athlete with a Russian passport. The Ukrainian then defeated two Italians: Eloisa Passaro (15:7) and Rossella Gregorio (15:5).

In the quarter-finals, Olha confidently defeated American Elizabeth Tarkowski (15:8), and in the 1/2 finals, she defeated two-time world champion Emura Misaki of Japan (15:13).

 

It is worth noting that Kharlan is the 2008 Olympic champion and silver medallist of the 2016 Games in the team championship. She also has two bronze medals in individual events.

Previously: In early May, Olha reached the round of last 16 at the Grand Prix in Seoul.

sport
