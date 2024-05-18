Ukrainian fencer Kharlan wins silver at World Cup in Bulgaria – photos

Ukrainian sabre fencer Olha Kharlan has given up the lead to French Sara Balzer in the finals of the Fencing World Cup in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The match ended with a score of 15:8. From the very beginning, the French representative took the lead and increased her advantage in the score. The Ukrainian tried to improve the situation, even taking 3 rounds in a row with a score of 11:4, but it was not enough, so Balzer celebrated the victory.

Kharlan started the tournament with a 15:8 victory over Anna Smirnova, a neutral athlete with a Russian passport. The Ukrainian then defeated two Italians: Eloisa Passaro (15:7) and Rossella Gregorio (15:5).

In the quarter-finals, Olha confidently defeated American Elizabeth Tarkowski (15:8), and in the 1/2 finals, she defeated two-time world champion Emura Misaki of Japan (15:13).

It is worth noting that Kharlan is the 2008 Olympic champion and silver medallist of the 2016 Games in the team championship. She also has two bronze medals in individual events.

Previously: In early May, Olha reached the round of last 16 at the Grand Prix in Seoul.

