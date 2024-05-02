All Sections
Russians use kamikaze drones over Zaporizhzhia NPP reactors, Ukrainian intelligence reports – video

Economichna PravdaThursday, 2 May 2024, 09:46
Russians use kamikaze drones over Zaporizhzhia NPP reactors, Ukrainian intelligence reports – video
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has obtained evidence that the Russians are using kamikaze drones over the nuclear reactors of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Source: DIU

The video from a Russian FPV drone, obtained through radioelectronic reconnaissance devices, contains the marking UT4D.TT. This indicates that the drone was supplied to the Russians by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

The flight trajectory of the Russian kamikaze drone passes over the reactor units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant towards Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas, which are experiencing constant Russian attacks [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Andrii Cherniak, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, told Babel that the Russians are using the territory of the ZNPP for drone launches, taking advantage of the fact that Ukrainian security and defence forces cannot return fire within a one-and-a-half-kilometre zone around the plant.

The Russians have equipped launch sites for their UAVs right next to the sixth reactor of the ZNPP.

Subjects: RussiaZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plantdrones
Russia
