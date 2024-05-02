Russian authorities say drones attack 2 oblasts and damage power grid

Authorities in Russia's Oryol and Kursk oblasts have reported drone attacks and damage to energy infrastructure.

Source: Andrei Klychkov, Governor of Russia’s Oryol Oblast; Roman Starovoit, Governor of Russia’s Kursk Oblast

Details: Klychkov stated that the attack damaged the energy infrastructure of the Glazunovsky and Sverdlovsky districts of the oblast.

Part of Russia’s Oryol Oblast was left without power.

Drones also attacked Russia’s Kursk Oblast. One settlement there was left without power.

