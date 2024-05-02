All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's ambassador to US reveals content of large-scale package of US sanctions against Russia's military industry

Andrii SynyavskyiThursday, 2 May 2024, 07:50
Ukraine's ambassador to US reveals content of large-scale package of US sanctions against Russia's military industry
Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States. Photo: Getty Images

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, has revealed the contents of a large-scale package of sanctions imposed by Washington against Russia's military industry.

Source: Markarova on Facebook

Details: Markarova noted that the United States has imposed sanctions on over 280 entities targeting Russia's military industry, development and production programs, as well as the production of chemical and biological weapons. It also affects entities from third-country jurisdictions that assist Moscow in acquiring essential resources for arms production.

Advertisement:

In particular, nearly 60 subjects from Azerbaijan, Belgium, China, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and the UAE, which provide Russia with the necessary technologies and equipment for its military industry from abroad, are among the entities affected by US sanctions.

Over 100 entities working in the economy's technological, defence, manufacturing and transportation sectors have fallen under the sanctions in Russia itself.

In addition, the US has imposed restrictions on companies representing various jurisdictions in the energy sector and those involved in implementing the Russian Arctic LNG 2 energy project.

The sanctions also targeted companies associated with metallurgical coal producers and those in the aircraft and aerospace sectors.

Furthermore, three officials from Russian penal colonies, who are linked to the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, have also been subject to the restrictions.

Background: 

  • On 1 May, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against nearly 200 individuals and legal entities that assist Russia's military-industrial complex and help it evade the restrictions already imposed.
  • The US announced the last large-scale sanctions against Russia on 23 February. Then, US President Joe Biden announced that the US imposed more than 500 sanctions against the Russian Federation and new export restrictions against almost 100 organisations on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and after Navalny's death.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USARussiasanctions
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
USA
Another Russian attack on Odesa underscores importance of Ukraine's air defence – US Ambassador
US confirms that Russia uses banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian Armed Forces
US announces large-scale package of sanctions against Russian military-industrial base
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: