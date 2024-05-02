Ukraine's ambassador to US reveals content of large-scale package of US sanctions against Russia's military industry

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, has revealed the contents of a large-scale package of sanctions imposed by Washington against Russia's military industry.

Source: Markarova on Facebook

Details: Markarova noted that the United States has imposed sanctions on over 280 entities targeting Russia's military industry, development and production programs, as well as the production of chemical and biological weapons. It also affects entities from third-country jurisdictions that assist Moscow in acquiring essential resources for arms production.

In particular, nearly 60 subjects from Azerbaijan, Belgium, China, Russia, Slovakia, Türkiye and the UAE, which provide Russia with the necessary technologies and equipment for its military industry from abroad, are among the entities affected by US sanctions.

Over 100 entities working in the economy's technological, defence, manufacturing and transportation sectors have fallen under the sanctions in Russia itself.

In addition, the US has imposed restrictions on companies representing various jurisdictions in the energy sector and those involved in implementing the Russian Arctic LNG 2 energy project.

The sanctions also targeted companies associated with metallurgical coal producers and those in the aircraft and aerospace sectors.

Furthermore, three officials from Russian penal colonies, who are linked to the death of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, have also been subject to the restrictions.

Background:

On 1 May, the US Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against nearly 200 individuals and legal entities that assist Russia's military-industrial complex and help it evade the restrictions already imposed.

The US announced the last large-scale sanctions against Russia on 23 February. Then, US President Joe Biden announced that the US imposed more than 500 sanctions against the Russian Federation and new export restrictions against almost 100 organisations on the eve of the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and after Navalny's death.

