Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 20 May 2024, 10:56
World's best: Ukrainian boxer Usyk tops The Ring's P4P rankings
Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world (21-0, 14 KOs), has topped the pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings after his victory over Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 14 KOs).

Source: a rating by The Ring

Details: The Ukrainian surpassed the undisputed super bantamweight champion, Japan's Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs), and the WBC, WBO, and WBA welterweight champion, Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs).

The Ring's pound-for-pound (P4P) rankings:

  1. (3) Oleksandr Usyk  
  2. (1) Naoya Inoue  
  3. (2) Terence Crawford  
  4. (4) Saul Alvarez  
  5. (5) Artur Beterbiev  
  6. (6) Dmitry Bivol  
  7. (7) Errol Spence  
  8. (8) Gervonta Davis  
  9. (9) Jesse Rodriguez 
  10. (10) Junto Nakatani

Background: Fury landed more punches, but Usyk was more accurate. After the fight, Oleksandr immediately went to hospital, but then returned to the arena to answer journalists' questions. At the end of the press conference, the newly-crowned undisputed champion couldn't hold back his tears when he mentioned his late father.

