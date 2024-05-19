All Sections
Ukrainian boxer Usyk has defeated his opponent Fury and become undisputed world champion – video

Sunday, 19 May 2024, 02:38
Ukrainian boxer Usyk has defeated his opponent Fury and become undisputed world champion – video
Photo: Champion

WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belt holder Oleksandr Usyk (22-0-0, 14 KOs) has defeated WBC champion Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 14 KOs) in a unification fight for the title of undisputed world champion.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The boxers went the whole distance of the fight, and the judges awarded the victory to the Ukrainian by a split decision – 115:112, 113:114, 114:113.

The boxers played the first round quite cautiously, Fury, in his own style, turned on the showman, but missed a powerful left hook from the Ukrainian.

Usyk started the second three minutes with a powerful one-two combo. Towards the end of the round, the Ukrainian stepped up his game and launched a good attack, but he missed an uppercut from his opponent in response.

Later on, the Ukrainian tried to break the distance, looking for a chance to attack, while Fury worked with a jab and threw sharp punches. In general, the fight was controlled by the Briton. Usyk could not adapt to his opponent.

The fifth round began with the Ukrainian's attacks, but the Briton continued to defend himself skilfully and use his jab. Whenever Usyk managed to break the distance, Fury countered.

In the first six rounds, Usyk took one round, two at best.

In the next three minutes, the Ukrainian was more active, and in the eighth round, he landed a powerful left hook that left the British fighter's face bleeding. This round, as it turned out later, was a turning point. At the end of the ninth round, Usyk went into an outright fistfight, and a few seconds before the bell, the Briton was knocked down.

This raised questions for the referee, who considered Fury was supported by the ropes and gave him a standing count. The bell rang to end the round, effectively saving the Briton from a possible knockout.

The championship rounds were controlled by Usyk, who skilfully proved his superiority.

Therefore, the Ukrainian boxer has become the first-ever holder of all four heavyweight belts.

Background: Previously, Usyk held all the belts in the first heavyweight division.

