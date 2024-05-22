All Sections
Eagles change their migration routes to avoid combat zones in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 May 2024, 09:42
Eagles change their migration routes to avoid combat zones in Ukraine. Photo: katiekk/Depositphotos

Eagles flying to nesting locations in Ukraine modify their routes to avoid areas where hostilities take place. The birds deviate up to 250 kilometres from the usual route, which may have a negative impact on their reproductive rates.

According to The Guardian, a group of UK scientists arrived at these conclusions in a study published in the scientific journal Current Biology.

Using GPS data, the scientists examined the journeys of 19 greater spotted eagles flying through Ukraine to the south of Belarus in March and April 2022. The resulting routes were compared to those recorded earlier – from 2018 to 2021.

Scientists discovered that after the commencement of the full-scale war, the birds travelled an average of 85 kilometres more than usual. One eagle diverted from the path by 250 kilometres.

Because of this tendency, travel duration has climbed to an average of 55 hours. Furthermore, male birds' flight speeds (they fly from East Africa) were slower than before the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Previously, 90% of eagles made stops in Ukraine, but by 2022, only 32% did. As a result, the birds likely used more energy to reach their nesting places.

"It’s kind of like if you were to run a marathon but you had no water breaks. And at the end, someone asks you to run an extra seven or eight miles," explained study co-author Charlie Russell.

According to scientists, the greatest deviations from the direct route happened in areas with higher hostilities. However, not all birds behaved the same.

For example, despite the fierce combat, an eagle named Borovets continued to fly across Kyiv. However, eagle Denisa altered its course and flew within a kilometre of explosions and fights on the outskirts of the capital.

Deviations from the regular paths may cause delays in reproduction since eagles will most likely need additional time to recover. It can also have an impact on their offspring's chances of survival, as prey may become less accessible when the chicks hatch.

