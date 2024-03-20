All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Large Hadron Collider operator to end collaboration with 500 Russia-affiliated scientists

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 11:37
Large Hadron Collider operator to end collaboration with 500 Russia-affiliated scientists
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), the owner and operator of the Large Hadron Collider, will cease cooperation with scientists affiliated with Russian organisations.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing the official representative of CERN, Arnaud Marsollier

Quote: "At the moment, we have fewer than 500 users who are still affiliated with any Russian organisation, most of whom do not reside in this region [Switzerland]. 

Advertisement:

The cooperation agreement will be suspended effective 30 November of this year," Marsollier said. 

He clarified that others will take over the work carried out by these scientists at the Large Hadron Collider. Additionally, he reiterated that CERN no longer receives funding from Russia.

Background:

  • Russia is developing and scaling up a comprehensive cyber-warfare program at the national level, involving students from Russian universities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Russia
Demilitarisation through Liutyi UAVs: Engels airbase attacked by drones of Ukraine's intelligence
Russian media say fraud in Russia's 2024 presidential "election" reached unprecedented levels
Russia loses 700 soldiers and 16 artillery systems over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: