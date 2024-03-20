Large Hadron Collider operator to end collaboration with 500 Russia-affiliated scientists

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), the owner and operator of the Large Hadron Collider, will cease cooperation with scientists affiliated with Russian organisations.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing the official representative of CERN, Arnaud Marsollier

Quote: "At the moment, we have fewer than 500 users who are still affiliated with any Russian organisation, most of whom do not reside in this region [Switzerland].

The cooperation agreement will be suspended effective 30 November of this year," Marsollier said.

He clarified that others will take over the work carried out by these scientists at the Large Hadron Collider. Additionally, he reiterated that CERN no longer receives funding from Russia.

Background:

Russia is developing and scaling up a comprehensive cyber-warfare program at the national level, involving students from Russian universities.

