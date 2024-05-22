All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Usyk tops rating of best fighters regardless of weight category

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 May 2024, 17:01
Usyk tops rating of best fighters regardless of weight category
Stock photo: Getty Images

After defeating Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 14 KOs), undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) has topped the ESPN list of the best fighters regardless of weight category (P4P).

Source: The new ranking was published by the ESPN portal

Advertisement:

Details: The Ukrainian athlete surpassed WBC, WBO, and WBA welterweight champion Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) and Japanese Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs), the undisputed world champion in the second bantamweight division.

P4P Rating by ESPN

  1. (3). Oleksandr Usyk
  2. (1). Terence Crawford
  3. (2). Naoya Inoue
  4. (5). Dmitry Bivol
  5. (4). Saúl Canelo Álvarez
  6. (6). Artur Beterbiev
  7. (7). Gervonta Davis
  8. (8). Shakur Stevenson
  9. (9). Jesse Rodriguez
  10. 10(-). Teofimo Lopez

The previous day, The Ring magazine named the Ukrainian boxer the best in the world, regardless of weight class.

Earlier, the IBF president stated that Usyk would have to relinquish the title. It has been announced that Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois will compete for the IBF title on 1 June.

At least 20 million viewers worldwide used unofficial streaming sources to watch Oleksandr Usyk's historic triumph over Tyson Fury for the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: