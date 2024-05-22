Usyk tops rating of best fighters regardless of weight category

After defeating Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 14 KOs), undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) has topped the ESPN list of the best fighters regardless of weight category (P4P).

Source: The new ranking was published by the ESPN portal

Details: The Ukrainian athlete surpassed WBC, WBO, and WBA welterweight champion Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) and Japanese Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs), the undisputed world champion in the second bantamweight division.

P4P Rating by ESPN

(3). Oleksandr Usyk (1). Terence Crawford (2). Naoya Inoue (5). Dmitry Bivol (4). Saúl Canelo Álvarez (6). Artur Beterbiev (7). Gervonta Davis (8). Shakur Stevenson (9). Jesse Rodriguez 10(-). Teofimo Lopez

The previous day, The Ring magazine named the Ukrainian boxer the best in the world, regardless of weight class.

Earlier, the IBF president stated that Usyk would have to relinquish the title. It has been announced that Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois will compete for the IBF title on 1 June.

At least 20 million viewers worldwide used unofficial streaming sources to watch Oleksandr Usyk's historic triumph over Tyson Fury for the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion.

