German Foreign Minister visits positions of Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited a mobile air defence unit near Kyiv during her visit to Ukraine the day before.

Details: When asked by Bild whether Ukraine could lose the war, she replied: "No."

Baerbock visiting the positions of Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners. Photo: IMAGO/PHOTOTHEK

"The people here in Ukraine, whom I met again today, are fighting with lion's courage. We can hardly imagine what that means," Baerbock said.

She said that with their courage, Ukrainians are defending not only their country but also "our peaceful order."

"That is why Ukraine must win this war. We must do everything in our power to ensure that this happens one day," she stressed.

Baerbock also agreed with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser that Germany needs a "security budget."

"This means that we have to provide funds for Ukraine," Baerbock added.

Background: On 21 May, Baerbock also visited one of Ukraine's largest thermal power plants, which was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

On Tuesday, Baerbock visited Ukraine for the seventh time since Russia's full-scale invasion started. On the occasion of her visit, she called for increased international support for Ukraine's air defence.

She also spoke about the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



