Up to 4,000 troops to guard Peace Summit in Switzerland, airspace to be restricted
The Swiss Federal Council issued an order on 22 May on enhanced security measures during the Ukraine Peace Summit in the resort of Bürgenstock on 15-16 June.
Source: Federal Council
Details: To ensure security at the summit, Switzerland will be able to deploy up to 4,000 troops to assist the authorities of the canton of Nidwalden, where Bürgenstock is located.
This large number of troops is due to the terrain in the Bürgenstock area, the scale of the operation, and the large number of high-ranking guests.
According to Swiss law, the deployment of more than 2,000 troops requires parliamentary approval. However, since it will not have time to make a decision before the summit, the Federal Council will submit a report to MPs in the autumn.
In addition, Switzerland will restrict the use of airspace in the Bürgenstock area due to the expected arrival of high-ranking guests who are protected by international law. The Swiss Air Force will be deployed to protect the skies.
Background: The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. Switzerland invited more than 160 countries and international organisations, except Russia.
President Zelenskyy said Ukraine expected the summit participants to draw up a three-point action plan together.
