Usyk's team will ask IBF to make exception for rematch with Fury

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 May 2024, 21:21
Stock photo: Getty Images

The team of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) will ask the International Boxing Federation (IBF) for an exception that will allow him to make sure that the title of undisputed world champion is at stake in his second fight against Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs).

Source: Usyk's promoter Oleksandr Krasiuk in a comment for World Boxing News; Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Quote: "Of course we will ask the IBF for an exception," Krasiuk said.

Background:

  • The IBF president said that any current champion can ask the federation for an exception.
  • If the IBF agrees to the request of Usyk's team, the Ukrainian will remain the undisputed world champion until the rematch against Fury, which may take place as early as October.

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

